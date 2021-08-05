How Well You Sleep Matters More Than How Much You Sleep—Here's How to Boost Your Sleep Quality

Understanding Sleep Stages

Many doctors have a simple definition of good sleep quality: sleep that is restful and restorative. That sounds like a subjective characterization, but there are objective factors to qualify nightly sleep, too. To understand how sleep architecture is structured, think of it as cycles of sleep that each last about 90 minutes. Throughout each of these cycles, we go through a series of sleep stages that all contribute to sleep quality, explains Bruce Forman, PhD, a Florida-based psychologist.

It starts with non rapid eye movement sleep, known as non-REM or NREM sleep. The first stage is a light sleep where dozing off begins. Then, we enter the second stage of light sleep, where we may be able to respond to someone speaking to us or claim we're not really asleep. In the third stage of non-REM (which can actually be divided into two stages, one even deeper than the next), we enter deep sleep, which is more commonly known as slow-wave sleep. Your brainwave activity during these deep-sleep stages is literally slower—about 10 times slower—than it is when you're awake, writes Matthew Walker, PhD, professor of psychology and neuroscientist, and director of UC Berkeley's Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab, in his book Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.

By the time we reach the final stage of the cycle, we're in our deepest sleep yet. At this point we experience rapid eye movement sleep, or REM sleep. "This is the time when we dream," Forman says. "Oddly enough, our brains are just as active during REM sleep as they are while awake." According to Walker, REM sleep brainwave activity is nearly identical to that of a brain at its most awake and alert.

Getting a healthy balance of both REM sleep and non-REM sleep (the other three stages of the cycle) is how we end up having that glorious sleep that makes us wake up feeling refreshed.

