Overthinking These Common Sleep “Rules” Could be Sabotaging Your Shut-Eye

Maybe it’s a weighted blanket, a white noise machine, or a sleeping supplement. “When we think we need these items in order to sleep, it’s sending our brain this message that if we don’t have these things, exact formulas, or rituals, we’re not going to be able to sleep, but that’s actually not the case,” Moshfegh says. “None of these things actually control our sleep.”

You may hold a belief that sleep is dependent on whether you have the correct environment for sleep, such as low noise levels, darkness, and a cool temperature. Yes, these are proven to help with sleep, but holding these expectations over your sleep can result in frustration and wakefulness when you cannot have it exactly as you picture. “The problem with needing something to be exactly that way, is that we set up more contingencies for what we have to have in order to sleep,” says Lin. These things may help promote sleep and are worth a try if you’d like to, but there is no need to rely on them solely.