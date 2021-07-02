Our Sleep Needs Change a Lot as We Age—Here's How to Get Proper Sleep in Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s

Sleep in Your 20s

The CDC recommends that all adults ages 18 to 60, regardless of age group, should get seven or more hours of sleep per night. Yet for people in their 20s, hitting this goal might not always be the case. Active lifestyles, staying up late and/or getting up early for school and/or work can often result in less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night.

Paul Kaloostian, M.D., a California-based neurosurgeon, says that because this age group is more flexible in terms of physical needs, good sleep habits—while recommended—aren't needed super-consistently, but should at least be practiced more often than not.

The brain, as he explains, is "very plastic" in this age group. However, there are still steps 20-somethings can take to build lifelong healthy sleeping habits. "People in their 20s should avoid significant intake of caffeine (more than one cup a day), minimize stress, and exercise at least 30 minutes a day to ensure adequate sleep," he suggests.

Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, Psy.D., a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the author of Become Your Child's Sleep Coach, says people in their 20s who are struggling to establish an earlier rise time can use simple steps to wake up earlier. The key, she says, is consistency: Getting up at the same time every day (or at least trying to) can help you wake up earlier and fall asleep earlier (and more easily). Exposing yourself to natural sunlight and eating breakfast within an hour of waking up can also help your mind associate the morning with getting ready to start the day.