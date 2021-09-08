Sorry, Night Owls: The Sleep You're Missing Before Midnight Is Crucial—Here's Why

How our bodies know what time it is

Our circadian rhythm helps our brains keep track of when we should be awake and when we should be asleep. It regulates our sleep while also signaling when to be alert and when to become sleepy based on light changes in our environment, like sunrises and sunsets. This ingrained behavior has been present for thousands and thousands of years and is shaped by earth's rotation around its axis. Without circadian rhythm, we aren't able to optimize how much energy our bodies expend and when, meaning it helps maintain all aspects of our lives.

"The circadian rhythm uses sunlight that enters our eyes to keep us on a 24-hour schedule," explains sleep specialist and neuroscientist Chelsie Rohrscheib, PhD. "Light entering our eyes makes the brain suppress melatonin, one of the main hormones that regulates sleep."

Melatonin is a hormone that sends a signal to your body to sleep. Rohrscheib says that as it gets darker in the evening, and less light information enters our eyes, our melatonin production increases until it reaches a certain threshold, at which point it signals to the brain that it's time for sleep.

Generally, this melatonin signal occurs well before midnight. The longer we stay awake after this point, the more we shake up our natural sleep cycle. "When we cross time zones, this process is disrupted," describes sleep expert and researcher Nerina Ramlakhan, PhD, physiologist, sleep expert, and author of The Little Book of Sleep: The Art of Natural Sleep. "Environmental cues such as temperature and light levels interact with the circadian timer telling the body what time it is."

