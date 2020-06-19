These Eucalyptus Cooling Sheets Were Made for Hot Sleepers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer has arrived, but that doesn’t mean you should lose a solid night's rest to high temperatures. It just means you might want to ditch cotton sheets for the next few months in lieu of something more breathable, like eucalyptus lyocell. Not only is it a more sustainable alternative to cotton and bamboo, but the material is more lightweight, softer, and more moisture-wicking than your average set of sheets.

Sheets & Giggles stepped onto the bedding scene in 2017 with products that only feature 100 percent eucalyptus lyocell. From throw blankets to duvet covers and pillowcases to comforters, the brand has the hot sleeper covered on just about anything, and its sweat-proof sheets are a proven shopper favorite. One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases are included in each set, and sizes range from twin XL to a California king.

Sustainability is just as important to Sheets & Giggles as cooling comfort—during production, a eucalyptus lyocell sheet set requires about 30 percent less energy and much less water (it saves more than 3,000 liters) compared to your run-of-the-mill set. Pesticides and insecticides are left out, too, making the ultra-soft, buttery sheets not only a top choice for your body, but for the environment as well.

Over 1,800 people have left glowing reviews, calling their Sheets + Giggles sheets the best ones they have ever owned.

“I did not think in my wildest imagination that bed sheets could be this amazing! They are cool and soft and dramatically improve your sleep,” wrote one shopper.

“I must say, I am beyond impressed with these sheets,” said another. “I had heard from friends that they were incredible and that has held true every night that I've slept in them. They are softer than hotel sheets. They do, in fact, cool you off—my partner gets very sweaty at night and that hasn't happened a single night since. After the first night sleeping in them the only thing left for us to decide was what color we were getting next.”