Casper Just Launched a New Weighted Blanket and Foam Pillow to Help You Sleep More Soundly

The sleep gurus at Casper have done it again, this time going far beyond their standard bedding fare. In addition to the buzzed-about brand's now iconic mattress-in-a-box, Casper now offers sleepy consumers two brand new bed-ready essentials, including a weighted blanket and a memory foam pillow.

News of Casper's latest sleep offerings arrived this week just in time to give the gift of sleep to everyone (including yourself) this hectic holiday season. Designed to keep you cozy, calm, and cool, Casper's new weighted blanket comes in three distinct weights, including 10-, 15-, and 20-pound options. Quilted chambers filled with hefty microbeads help to distribute weight evenly across your entire body while you snooze. What's more: Casper's weighted blanket is surprisingly cooling, thanks to a breathable cotton cover that even the sweatiest sleepers will want to snuggle up with come bedtime.

If your pillows have seen better days, it may be time to give them a much-needed upgrade with Casper's latest memory foam option. Constructed with three layers of premium, ultra-cushy foam, The Casper Foam pillow helps align your neck while you catch some Zzzs so you wake up feeling blissfully well-rested. Casper's in-house ergonomist designed the pillow to keep you cool too, thanks to an extra-breathable knit cover that prevents sleepers from overheating in the middle of the night.

Both the new weighed blanket and foam pillow join Casper's existing roster of top-rated sleep products that include mattresses, bed frames, nap pillows and even a Glow Light ($129; casper.com) that helps you fall asleep faster.

The Casper weighted blanket (from $169; casper.com) and memory foam pillow (from $89; casper.com) are available now. Shop the sleep essentials for yourself, or give the gift of a good night's sleep to someone on your holiday wishlist instead.

