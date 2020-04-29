I Tried Casper's Newest Hybrid Mattress, and I’ve Never Slept Better

You know Casper as the super popular bed-in-a-box brand, but its best-selling mattresses just got a major upgrade. Based on almost six years of consumer feedback and testing, the brand's previous models were recently redesigned to be even more comfortable than before. Casper also added a brand new bed into the mix: the Casper Nova Hybrid, which is a soft, plush mattress that still provides enough support to keep you pain-free after a long night’s sleep. As soon as I found out about this new mattress, I knew I had to try it out myself since my bed was due for an upgrade anyway.

The entire delivery process and setup was a breeze. As soon as my new Casper mattress arrived, I noticed that its box had conveniently placed handles that made it easy to carry up to my apartment. (I only needed one person to help me set it up.) Once it was unboxed and laying flat on my bed frame, I cut the plastic wrap open and it immediately started inflating. Within minutes, the mattress was fully expanded and ready to go, which was a major plus since I needed to sleep on it that night.

RELATED: The Best Places to Buy High-Quality Bedding Online

Now, after a little over three weeks of sleeping on the Nova Hybrid, I’m obsessed. I never thought I’d love sleeping on a soft mattress so much, but this one proved me wrong. Unlike typical mattresses that come in boxes, the Casper Nova Hybrid uses a combination of foam and springs to provide a soft, cushiony feeling on top with the support of springs on the bottom. The top two layers (which you can actually feel!) have holes in them, which helps the mattress feel breathable and cooling despite it partially being made of foam. It’s great for anyone who wants the convenience of an online mattress without sacrificing support with a full-foam one.

One of my favorite features is how sturdy it is around the edges. My previous mattress lacked edge support, but now I can comfortably sit on the edge of my new bed (to put my shoes on, for example) without it sinking in and causing me to slide off. Getting into bed at the end of the day has never felt cozier, which is especially appreciated given all the extra time I’m spending at home lately. This mattress is so comfortable now that I spend a good portion of my day working from home while sitting in bed, even though I usually prefer standing at my makeshift standing desk.

If you want to try Casper’s newest mattress yourself, you can get 10 percent off your order—nearly $200 off a queen-size Nova Hybrid or $229 off a king-size—when you enter code GOODSNOOZE at checkout until May 11. Even with the current coronavirus outbreak, Casper is still offering free shipping with no-contact delivery on all orders. Plus, the site offers a 100-day trial so you can make sure that you sleep comfortably on your new bed. A new mattress can be pricey, but it’s worth investing in your sleep and comfort now more than ever.

Image zoom casper.com

To buy: From $986 with code GOODSNOOZE (was $1,095); casper.com.