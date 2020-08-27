The key to looking and feeling your best first thing in the morning may actually come down to something as simple as the pillowcase you sleep on. You may not blink an eye at the thought of sleeping on the same linens you’ve been using for years, but experts confirm some pillowcases can actually contribute to common skin and hair woes.
Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta skincare , refers to the fine lines on your skin you might notice first thing in the morning as “pillowcase wrinkles.” A frequent occurrence for those nearing or over the age of 30, these indentations may be caused by friction created by standard cotton pillowcases rubbing delicate skin overnight, she tells Real Simple.
Cotton pillowcases are also known to wreak havoc on hair, absorbing its moisture and leaving it dehydrated. “Hair can become more tangled, static-prone, and messy due to the friction created by the fabric,” Amy Abramite, Creative Director, Salon Educator, and Stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, explains.
The solution to both of these problems? Satin pillowcases . Dr. Ciraldo says satin pillowcases can minimize or even eliminate morning wrinkles caused by cotton fabric. And according to Abramite, they can also help keep hair moisturized and decrease flyaways and split ends.
So, it’s no surprise Amazon’s number-one best-selling pillowcases are these satin covers from Bedsure . Despite their luxurious appearance, a set of two standard-sized pillowcases costs just $10. Available in a wide range of solid colors, from champagne gold to ivory white, the pillowcases will look effortlessly stylish and can easily match your existing bedding. They even feature an envelope closure for a seamless fit, no zippers necessary.
Buy It: $10; amazon.com
Made of 100 percent polyester satin, the covers have an expensive-looking sheen that could easily pass for pure silk. Only, these satin pillowcases are more durable than silk—so much so that you can toss them in the washing machine when it’s time for a refresh. Just be sure to turn them inside out and use a mesh laundry bag and mild detergent to keep them looking new.
The affordable pillowcases have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from more than 47,000 customer ratings. Moreover, they’ve garnered over 8,600 positive reviews from shoppers who commented on how well their skin and hair have fared since making the switch from cotton to satin, especially when it comes to face creases and frizz.
“I'm not sure how I've gone over 40 years not realizing that I needed a satin pillowcase to control my hair frizz but here I am now, with less frizz,” one reviewer wrote .
Another said , “I have noticed that I have less fall-out and frizziness when it comes to my hair. I also noticed that I don't wake up with a build up of oil on my face, which was a pleasant surprise.”
Head to Amazon to give the $10 bedding upgrade a try. After all, it’s more affordable than most anti-aging creams and hair serums out there.