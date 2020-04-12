Sleep Procrastination Might Be Stealing Precious Hours of Rest From You—Here’s How to Stop It
It’s not just tasks from your to-do list—you can procrastinate going to bed, too.
10 Intentionally Boring Podcasts That Will Lull You to Sleep
You'll be out like a light.
Yes, You Should Wear Perfume to Bed—Here’s Why
It’s the missing element to your beauty sleep.
Overthinking These Common Sleep “Rules” Could be Sabotaging Your Shut-Eye
Fixating too rigidly on sleep guidelines can lead to anxiety and further sabotage your sleep.
What Long Naps Could Tell You About Your Health
A new study finds a link between naps and diabetes.
People With This Wake-Up Time Are Happier, More Productive, and Make More Money
So you might want to rethink hitting that snooze button (just saying).