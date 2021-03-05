Why You Should Always Take a True Sick Day When You’re Sick—Even if You Work From Home

Self-care starts young. When children are sick, you want to teach them about the principles of taking care of themselves, and that includes physical and mental health as well as their overall well-being, Dr. Bhuyan says. Showing your kids you’re taking a sick day when you’re under the weather is a way to teach them that it’s OK to prioritize your health and model that example for them. And if they’re not feeling their best, it’s important to let them recover as well, taking a sick day even if they’re learning virtually from home, Dr. Bhuyan adds. The important thing here is to tease out why they’re not feeling well—as in, whether they have symptoms of a cold or flu or maybe experiencing anxiety over school. The latter situation will need to be managed differently.

And if you don’t have kids, you still have yourself (and your place of work) to set an example for: Set a healthy precedent for taking the proper time and space you need to heal physically and mentally. Forcing your sick self to power through with diminishing returns just reinforces unhealthy expectations going forward.

