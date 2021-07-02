If You Always Get Tongue-Tied at the Doctor, It's Time to Work on Self-Advocacy—Here's How

3 Clearly communicate what you're experiencing.

Whether you're at a routine check-up or an appointment with a specialist, try to give your doctor all the information they could possibly need to help you. Are you experiencing any pain? If so, where—and how long have you been experiencing it? Have you noticed any changes in your body that you're curious about? If so, when did things change, what were they like before, and what are they like now?

If you're at all concerned about something, feel free to bring it up. Your care provider is there to help you. So remember that you're the expert about your own experiences, and confidently share anything you've found notable.

"When you first meet the doctor, it is always a good idea to explain exactly why you made the appointment with all of your concerns," Dr. Shafie says. "So instead of 'I am here for abdominal pain on and off for the past two months,' you might say something like, 'I am here for abdominal pain on and off for the past two months and am concerned because my cousin had Crohn's disease and I heard it's hereditary, and also I am trying to get pregnant and I don't want it to interfere with that.'" This level of specificity can help the doctor ensure they thoroughly understand your symptoms and your concerns—which will get you closer to receiving care you feel comfortable with.