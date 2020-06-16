Biking More Lately? Here's How to Wear and Care for Your Bike Helmet

Whether you’re using a borrowed helmet, you’ve just purchased a new one, or you’re renting a helmet while traveling, make sure the fit is right before you head out.

How a bike helmet should fit

The helmet should sit level on your head, just above your eyebrows, and cover your forehead.

The strap dividers should sit just below your ear lobes.

The chin strap should be snug enough to only squeeze two fingers between your chin and the strap.

No two heads are shaped exactly alike, so you’re likely going to need to adjust your helmet slightly to suit your skull. Beard says helmets offer a range of features to improve the fit of your skull protector. These features may vary by type of helmet but include fit system height, fit system circumference, and the strap dividers under the ears and chin strap.

“Before flipping your helmet onto your head, take a closer look to see what can be adjusted,” Beard says. Taking a minute or two before you put on the helmet will make it more comfortable and safer for you once you start pedaling. If the fit is off, make adjustments until the helmet fits properly and feels secure.