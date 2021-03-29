4 Basic Self-Defense Moves Absolutely Everyone Should Know

Self defense actually starts before needing to react to the worst case scenario—with self-awareness and preventive strategies. The first step is paying attention to your surroundings, Jory says. That means only walking and parking in well-lit areas. Keep your keys (with whistle or spray, if you desire) easily accessible as you approach your car or front door.

If you’re at a party, stick with friends, and if you’ve left a drink out of sight even for a few seconds, get a new one. “Spiking a drink with a date rape drug can happen quickly,” Jory says. When going on a date, tell family or friends where you’re going, especially if this is a first date or blind date. If somebody pushes you to do something you don’t want to do, know that you have a right to leave. And of course, charge your cell phone and keep it and a charger on you.

It’s OK to Make a Scene

The second part of prevention involves sounding the alarm. If somebody’s in your face or you’re in a situation where you’re unsafe or uncomfortable, yell “back off” or simply scream. “You’re trying to get other people’s attention and let the predator know you’re not an easy target,” Jory says.

If ever you’re in a situation like this, it’s time to go into escape mode—you want to do whatever is necessary to get away and survive. And remember: “Know that you can escape even against somebody bigger or stronger than you,” Jory says. Here’s what to keep in mind.

