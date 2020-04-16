Personal Safety

How to Stay Safe Outdoors While Using Space Heaters and Fire Pits (Plus Other Ways to Stay Warm This Fall and Winter)

How to Stay Safe Outdoors While Using Space Heaters and Fire Pits (Plus Other Ways to Stay Warm This Fall and Winter)

Here’s how to keep your patio, balcony, or backyard comfortable—without creating a fire hazard.
General Mills Has Recalled Gold Medal Flour Over Salmonella Concerns

General Mills Has Recalled Gold Medal Flour Over Salmonella Concerns

Check the expiration date on your Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to see if it is affected by the General Mills recall.
Don’t Touch Holiday Desserts with Edible Glitter Until You Read the FDA’s Warning

Don't Touch Holiday Desserts with Edible Glitter Until You Read the FDA's Warning

It’s hard to resist a tasty holiday dessert topped with glitter—but not all of it is edible glitter. Here’s how you can make sure you and your family are eating the right stuff during the holiday season.
The Latest E. Coli Outbreak Could Ruin Your Thanksgiving Dinner Plans

The Latest E. Coli Outbreak Could Ruin Your Thanksgiving Dinner Plans

The CDC is recommending that no one eat any romaine lettuce until the investigation into more than thirty E. coli­–caused illnesses is completed.
The Nightly Habit That Could Save Your Life During a Fire

The Nightly Habit That Could Save Your Life During a Fire

Even if you follow all the standard home fire safety tips, you may be missing this vital action that could potentially save your life.
Apple Is Making a Big Promise to Parents

Apple Is Making a Big Promise to Parents

The company says it plans to add new features to help you monitor your kid's iPhone addiction.

The Scary Thing You Don’t Know About YouTube Kids

The Scary Thing You Don't Know About YouTube Kids

The company is making important changes to the app. 
Why I Never Post Pictures of My Child—Ever

Why I Never Post Pictures of My Child—Ever

This mom has taken over 15,000 photos of her baby, but you won’t see any of them on Facebook.
This Is What It’s Like Raising a Child With Hemophilia

This Is What It's Like Raising a Child With Hemophilia

This Survey Found That a Surprising Number of People Don’t Lock Their Doors

This Survey Found That a Surprising Number of People Don't Lock Their Doors

What to Do If You Find Yourself Caught in a Rip Current

What to Do If You Find Yourself Caught in a Rip Current

Is Your Home an Easy Target for Burglars?

Is Your Home an Easy Target for Burglars?

5 Smart Tips to Stay Safe in a Public Pool

And the (gross) reason your eyes turn red in the water.

If You’re Sending Kids with Food Allergies to Camp, Check Out These Important Safety Tips

If You're Sending Kids with Food Allergies to Camp, Check Out These Important Safety Tips

Follow These Tips to Quickly and Safely Defrost Frozen Seafood

Follow These Tips to Quickly and Safely Defrost Frozen Seafood

How to Select, Store, and Serve Seafood Safely, According to an Expert

How to Select, Store, and Serve Seafood Safely, According to an Expert

5 Things Parents Can Finally Stop Worrying About, According to Science

5 Things Parents Can Finally Stop Worrying About, According to Science

Nearly 90 Hummus Products Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns—Here’s What You Should Know

Nearly 90 Hummus Products Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns—Here's What You Should Know

Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies Recalled Due to Plastic in Packaging—Here's What You Should Know

Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Recalled Due to Plastic in Packaging—Here's What You Should Know

The Right Age for Kids to Take Public Transportation Alone, According to Experts

The Right Age for Kids to Take Public Transportation Alone, According to Experts

Buying Toys Online This Holiday Season? Here's How to Make Sure They're Kid-Safe—Not Counterfeit

Buying Toys Online This Holiday Season? Here's How to Make Sure They're Kid-Safe—Not Counterfeit

A Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Reported in 29 States–Here's What to Know

A Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Reported in 29 States–Here's What to Know

5 Things You Should Know About Your Child’s Sippy Cup

5 Things You Should Know About Your Child's Sippy Cup

The 5 Key Questions to Consider When Shopping for CBD Products

The 5 Key Questions to Consider When Shopping for CBD Products

The 'Poke Test' for Checking Whether Meat Is Cooked Is a Total Sham

The 'Poke Test' for Checking Whether Meat Is Cooked Is a Total Sham

Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns Were Just Recalled Due to Potential Choking Hazard

Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns Were Just Recalled Due to Potential Choking Hazard

This Salad and Sandwich Staple Is a Surprisingly Common Cause of Food Poisoning—Here’s How to Stay Safe

This Salad and Sandwich Staple Is a Surprisingly Common Cause of Food Poisoning—Here's How to Stay Safe

6.5 Million Pounds of Beef Were Just Recalled After a Salmonella Outbreak

6.5 Million Pounds of Beef Were Just Recalled After a Salmonella Outbreak

Ground Beef From These Popular Stores May Be Contaminated With E. Coli

Ground Beef From These Popular Stores May Be Contaminated With E. Coli

This Is When Kids Are Old Enough to Stay Home Alone, According to Moms (and the Law)

This Is When Kids Are Old Enough to Stay Home Alone, According to Moms (and the Law)

The 1 Secret iPhone Feature That Could Save Your Life

The 1 Secret iPhone Feature That Could Save Your Life

Beware of This Fake Amazon Email Offering You a Promotional Credit

Beware of This Fake Amazon Email Offering You a Promotional Credit

This Parenting Hack Can Save Your Child’s Life

This Parenting Hack Can Save Your Child's Life

The USDA Just Recalled 32,000 Pounds of Chicken—Here's What You Need to Know

The USDA Just Recalled 32,000 Pounds of Chicken—Here's What You Need to Know

Over 2,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination—Here’s What You Should Know

Over 2,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination—Here's What You Should Know

26 Varieties of Nestlé Cookie Dough Are Being Recalled Because They May Contain Rubber—Here’s What You Should Know

26 Varieties of Nestlé Cookie Dough Are Being Recalled Because They May Contain Rubber—Here's What You Should Know

Chicken Products Are Being Recalled Across the US (Including at Trader Joe’s!) Over Listeria Contamination

Chicken Products Are Being Recalled Across the US (Including at Trader Joe's!) Over Listeria Contamination

Aldi Is Recalling Frozen Berries Over Hepatitis A Concerns—Here's What You Should Know

Aldi Is Recalling Frozen Berries Over Hepatitis A Concerns—Here's What You Should Know

