Personal Safety

How to Stay Safe Outdoors While Using Space Heaters and Fire Pits (Plus Other Ways to Stay Warm This Fall and Winter)
How to Stay Safe Outdoors While Using Space Heaters and Fire Pits (Plus Other Ways to Stay Warm This Fall and Winter)
Here’s how to keep your patio, balcony, or backyard comfortable—without creating a fire hazard.
General Mills Has Recalled Gold Medal Flour Over Salmonella Concerns
Check the expiration date on your Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to see if it is affected by the General Mills recall.
Don’t Touch Holiday Desserts with Edible Glitter Until You Read the FDA’s Warning
It’s hard to resist a tasty holiday dessert topped with glitter—but not all of it is edible glitter. Here’s how you can make sure you and your family are eating the right stuff during the holiday season.
The Latest E. Coli Outbreak Could Ruin Your Thanksgiving Dinner Plans
The CDC is recommending that no one eat any romaine lettuce until the investigation into more than thirty E. coli–caused illnesses is completed.
The Nightly Habit That Could Save Your Life During a Fire
Even if you follow all the standard home fire safety tips, you may be missing this vital action that could potentially save your life.
Apple Is Making a Big Promise to Parents
The company says it plans to add new features to help you monitor your kid's iPhone addiction.