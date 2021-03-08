What You Can (Safely) Do After You've Been Vaccinated

The new CDC guidelines allow for vaccinated people to visit unvaccinated people from a single household, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for serious disease—and you don't have to wear masks. (That means grandma may finally be able to come hug her grandkids!)

If you're getting together with unvaccinated people from multiple households, masking and social distancing are still required. "It's more complicated if there are people in the households who are not vaccinated," Dr. Wen says.