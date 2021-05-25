How to Help Your Body Recover From Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms, According to MDs

Common Symptoms of COVID-19

By this point, most people could list the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 from memory, but here’s a quick refresher.

COVID symptoms can differ significantly from person to person. While the virus does cause some people to become severely ill, most cases are minimally symptomatic or totally asymptomatic, says David Cutler, MD, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif.

According to Cutler, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste and/or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Additionally, Bill Cornwell, MD, a cardiologist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital who works with patients at the hospital’s Post-COVID Clinic, notes that some of the symptoms in more serious cases of the infection may include severe difficulty breathing, chest pressure and/or pain, and confusion. “Individuals with these symptoms should seek medical care immediately since they are an indication of a severe infection that may require hospitalization,” he says.

