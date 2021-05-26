7 Science-Backed Secrets to Healthy Longevity

1 Move Naturally and More Often

While our culture tends to value exercise (and for good reason), research has found that the world’s longest living people don’t hit the gym, but instead, live in environments in which they’re naturally nudged into daily, consistent movement.

“They tend to walk to school or work, have gardens out back, and clean their own homes, without all the mechanical conveniences we tend to rely on,” Buettner explains. “We found that centenarians get some sort of movement every 20 minutes or so.”

Make activity part of your daily life, without thinking too much about it. “Take walks, go on hikes, get into nature, work in your yard,” Dr. Carnahan suggests. “You can even do some strength exercises over the course of the day, like squat breaks while walking your dog or calf raises while you brush your teeth, all of which will maintain muscle mass, an essential as we age.”

