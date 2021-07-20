5 Simple (Yet Brilliant) Tricks to Stop Touching Your Face So Much

3 Count your touches.

Steven Hayes, a researcher and psychologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, shared on Nevada Today that some 40 years ago, he and fellow researchers studied exactly how often people touch their faces. He found his subjects touched their faces some 0.5 to 3 times a minute. "Do the math. That means if we are awake for 16 hours, we touch our faces hundreds or even thousands of times a day," he wrote.

So what's his tip to stop? It's simple: Count every time you reach for your face.

"Count the touches. It does not matter what the [method for counting] is, as long as it's easily visible, you can carry it with you, and you're willing to use it," he says. "It could be a golf counter, a sheet of graph paper, or the lap timer on your smartphone. Religiously record every single time you touch your face and within minutes, it will drop to a rate low enough that you can keep track of it for a long time without disruption." Simple yet brilliant.