How to Cure a Hangover

Why it works: Living it up causes your blood sugar to plummet the next morning, leaving you exhausted and cranky. The reason? Since your liver is busy processing alcohol, it’s slow at converting stored carbohydrates into glucose (a.k.a. energy). Stabilize your blood-sugar levels by eating breakfast as soon as you wake up.



Plan of attack: “Have something that’s easy to digest, like toast with honey or jam,” says Grotto. Fats can make queasiness worse, so it’s best to avoid butter. And skip the bacon and other greasy foods, which can only aggravate an upset stomach. Order eggs if they’re easy on your system, but don’t expect miracles. Their cystine is thought to counteract acetaldehyde, a by-product of alcohol. But, says Grotto, “there’s only about 150 milligrams of cystine per extra-large egg, and you would need a dozen or more to prevent the buildup of acetaldehye.”