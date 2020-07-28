How to Stay Cool While Wearing a Face Mask in the Summer Heat

As with choosing summer clothing, the breezier the mask material (that still effectively reduces the spread of viruses), the better. Avoid restrictive fabrics like polyester and do not use plastics (Dr. Levy has seen it done before, and can’t stress enough how dangerous it is).

“The mask has to allow for the flow of air through it. It should be lightweight and breathable, and made of multiple layers of material,” Dr. Levy says. “If the material is not breathable, then it doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside, it’s going to make it harder for someone to breathe—the physiological action, what we call 'work of breathing,' is increased.”

The good news is that trusty, breathable cotton has consistently been dubbed a great option for improvising your own reusable cloth face mask by research, health officials, and agencies, including the CDC.

A recent study published in the Physics of Fluids from AIP Publishing, which tested the effectiveness of different types of masks for blocking respiratory emissions by material and construction found that DIY face coverings made by stitching two layers of cotton quilting fabric, specifically, yielded the best results (compared to a cotton bandana, folded cotton handkerchief, or commercial cone mask).