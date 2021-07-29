What Heart Rate Variability Means on Your Fitness Tracker—and Whether It's Worth Paying Attention To

Which lifestyle factors impact HRV—good and bad?

You now know that your HRV decreases, or "worsens," naturally as you age. Besides merely getting older, you may also notice a lowered HRV when you're under a lot of stress, dehydrated, drinking a lot of alcohol, eating unhealthily, less physically active, and having poor sleep, says Dr. Mo.

The opposite can happen, too: Your HRV may increase when you start managing stress and improving your food choices, getting regular exercise, staying hydrated, drinking less alcohol, and sleeping for a solid seven to nine hours each night. As Dr. Mo points out, it's possible for a 65-year-old who's physically fit and active to have a higher HRV.

"They've seen that if people engage in these [healthy lifestyle behaviors], they tend to trend toward having a better heart rate variability," she says. "But they currently don't really know the physiological basis for why that happens."

Dr. Mo says it may be tied to the effect of these behaviors on the autonomic nervous system. Dr. Horwich agrees. "If someone is not eating healthfully, for example, that is the time your sympathetic nervous system may kick in, and when this is activated all the time, it's not healthy for your body," Dr. Horwich says.

