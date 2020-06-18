12 Health Stats You Absolutely Should Know About Yourself

Why it matters: In addition to assessing your current stats, experts recommend having a grasp of your medical history and being able to relay key details of it, specifically as relates to your medical records.

This includes everything from conditions and surgeries to allergies. “Having already encountered certain conditions can mean you’re more likely to have them return in the future, whereas others (such as chicken pox, measles, and mumps) can minimize or eliminate risks later on,” Dr. Kreps says. “You’ll also want to keep track of your shots, so you know if/when you’re due for any additional ones.” Most vaccine needs are dictated by various ages, she says.

Dr. Bourke points out that one shouldn’t underestimate the power of knowing your family (or genetic) health history, as well. “Certain proclivities can be passed on through generations, such as a tendency toward diabetes or weight gain, thyroid abnormalities, sometimes cancer risk, and more,” he says. “This is equally true for deadly and relatively common risks, like those for heart attacks—#1 cause of death in the country—and strokes—#5 cause of death in the country.”

Lastly, your racial background can also come into play. “Several racial groups are at increased risk of diabetes, including Native Americans, Mexican Americans, and African Americans,” Dr. Kreps says. “African Americans can also be at increased risk of certain blood disorders, such as sickle cell disease, and those from certain areas of the world—including Italians, Middle Easterners, Greeks, Southern Asians, and those of African descent—are more susceptible to another blood disorder known as thalassemia.”

Your action plan: Dr. Richardson suggests asking current and past doctors for personal records or information you don’t have readily available. You should also talk to as many relatives as you can to get your family health history.

“Ask them if they’ve had any hospitalizations or surgeries, or if they have any chronic conditions that they see a doctor for regularly,” she says. “It’s important to note especially rare cancers or diseases, and at what ages they were affected. Recognizing patterns of especially young people or clusters of family members with similar cancers, such as breast, ovarian, melanoma, or thyroid cancers, can raise alarm for a possible genetic mutation.”

Dr. Richardson says some more specific things you’ll want to know are if anyone in the family died suddenly and unexpectedly, which could be potential concern for heart disease, stroke, or issues with increased blood clotting; had problems with unexpected bleeding, especially during dental procedure or minor surgeries, which could be a clue to a clotting disorder that may be shared in the family; or had bone, liver, or lung cancers many years ago, which could have started as colon, breast, or prostate cancers that then traveled to other sites.

If there are patterns of cancer, like pancreatic, colon, melanoma, breast, ovarian, or certain types of thyroid cancers, Dr. Richardson says genetic testing can be performed with a saliva or blood sample. “If there are mutated genes that are contributing to these diseases, additional imaging to catch disease at its earliest can be lifesaving,” she says. “In some instances, the risk of cancer is so high that removal of the organs can prevent the cancer from occurring and be the upmost protection and preservation of health.”

For patterns of stroke, heart attack, or blood clotting disorders in the family, Dr. Richardson suggests regular blood tests or preparation prior to undergoing surgical procedures may help prevent blood loss or clotting of blood, reducing your risk of a pulmonary embolism. “Your doctors may have a greater sense of urgency in managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels if diabetes is present in your family to decrease the future risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease, as well,” she says.