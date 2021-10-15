10 Key Health Appointments to Schedule Starting in Your 40s and 50s

4 STI Screening

Why it matters: While often regarded as a larger threat to younger generations, research shows a dramatic increase in sexually transmitted infections for older adults over the past few years, with those 40 to 44 falling in the second-largest category for new HIV infections documented in 2019. "Between being divorced or widowed, many people in their 40s and 50s are finding themselves back in the dating pool again," explains Dr. Darby.

In addition to being uncomfortable and contagious, this means STIs are affecting people who may not have the same immunity defenses they did when they were younger. "Syphilis can lead to neurological issues, whereas herpes will cause painful outbreaks, Hepatitis B and C can lead to liver cirrhosis or cancer, and HIV will weaken your immunity even further," cautions Dr. Darby, who says she's seen an increase in HIV diagnoses among women over 50 in particular.

What it involves: According to Dr. Darby, a proper STI screening will typically consist of a urine test for gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomonas and a blood test for everything else, with results available in two to three days or sooner. "Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomonas are treatable with antibiotics, whereas other STIs can be managed with the help of medical advancements."

When to go: Aside from using precaution whenever possible, Dr. Darby says you should plan to visit your primary care doctor, urgent care, or community health center for a test every three to six months if having unprotected sex with multiple partners, as well as before engaging with a new partner, to make sure you're both in the clear. "You should have a comprehensive test performed if you have a known STI exposure or symptoms," she says.