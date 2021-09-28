8 Important Health Appointments Not to Skip in Your 20s and 30s

1 General Physical

Why it matters: "In earlier years, you'll want to focus on building a relationship with a primary care physician, who will help you keep track of crucial physical and vital stats, assess any increased risks due to family history, and address any problematic behaviors, such as surrounding alcohol or drug use," explains Dr. Darby.

Dr. Darby notes this is also a good time to tackle concerns when it comes to eating habits and weight management, especially important given America's increased prevalence of obesity. "At an optimal weight [for your body type], you can reduce your risk of cardiovascular issues (such as hypertension and stroke), certain cancers, musculoskeletal issues, and more."

What to expect: In order to provide a comprehensive assessment, Dr. Darby says a doctor will typically apply the SOAP method. "It's Subjective (family, medical and surgical history, medications, allergies, behavioral questions, and any key issues the patient would like to address); Objective (a physical exam where the doctor will check a patient's weight, blood pressure, heart, lungs, abdomen, eyes, ears, mouth, muscular system, and bloodwork); Assessment (where a doctor will take a closer look at the information collection), and Plan (where a doctor will then provide any health recommendations or referrals based on their findings)," she explains. This could also consist of additional examinations, such as vision and hearing screening, as needed.

When to go: According to Dr. Darby, physical exams are usually performed by a primary care doctor and should take place every one to three years, which a doctor can advise you on depending on your family history and current health.