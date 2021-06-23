'Email Apnea' Is a Real Thing-Here's How to Stop Holding Your Breath While Working (and Feel Less Stressed)

Sometimes We Hold Our Breath When We're Stressed or Focused

There's also a scientific reason for it. Neuroscience research has shown that when we're extremely focused on something (like getting through a full inbox), the brain instinctively "switches off" certain subconscious activities-like breathing or being able to notice hunger or the temperature-in order to direct brain-power toward the task at hand.

"The phenomenon is actually not unique to emails (or any other screen activity, for that matter)," explains Naik. "Holding the breath on the exhale is instinctive to help people focus or concentrate harder on what they're doing. Temporarily inhibiting a subconscious brain activity such as breathing allows the brain to divert its resources to carrying out a difficult task.