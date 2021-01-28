Experts Now Recommend Double Masking to Prevent the Spread of COVID—Here's How to Do It Right

All masks are not created equal—and upgrading from cloth masks to a more effective mask type could make double masking unnecessary. The best ones, the N95 or KN95 masks, are 95 percent effective at blocking small and large particles, both from escaping and from being inhaled by you.

"Both of these types of masks have the ability to prevent transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19," so you wouldn't need to double mask if you use one of these, says Michelle Barron, MD, UCHealth senior medical director of infection prevention and control in Denver.