7 Common Teeth Whitening Mistakes to Avoid

As tempting as it is to buy the over-the-counter trays, custom-made bleaching trays work best, says Berg. “Everyone’s mouth is different. Using a tray that isn’t custom to your mouth can cause leakage of the whitening product chemicals, which can lead to tooth damage and gum irritation. Additionally, saliva can deactivate the whitening properties in the peroxide.”

Unfortunately, the whitening trays sold in stores and online are usually one-size-fits-all, which can make teeth whitening unsafe and unpredictable. It’s best to go to a professional when it comes to whitening trays; doing this will avoid any unpleasant repercussions of using ill-fitting trays.