Sensitive Teeth Are an Actual Pain—and These 4 Habits Can Make It Worse

If dentin hypersensitivity is the result of the dentin becoming exposed, what actually causes that exposure? A few external factors and habits could be at the root of it. Keep in mind that genetics can play a role. Some people just naturally have thinner enamel, making them more susceptible to tooth sensitivity.

1. Clenching or Grinding Your Teeth

Are you a tooth grinder or jaw clencher? Do you use your teeth to open things? These are obvious culprits. “Parafunctional habits, including grinding or clenching of the teeth, biting your nails, and opening packaging with your teeth, cause tooth wear and gum recession,” Biga says.

2. Acidic Foods and Drinks

What you eat and drink can play a major role in tooth sensitivity. The worst offenders are highly acidic bites and beverages, since acid naturally erodes the outer layer of our enamel. If you're worried about or dealing with tooth sensitivity, avoid acid-forward picks like citrus fruits and juices, wine, vinegars and salad dressing, sports drinks, pickles, and even carbonated drinks and tonic water. (For a comprehensive list, check out more food and drinks that cause acid erosion from the experts at Pronamel).

“When you’re constantly sipping on something like soda, you’re bathing your teeth in that liquid, which is often acidic,” Biga says. “The same goes for eating snacks that are high in sugar like cookies, chips, and pastries. But even healthy foods like citric fruits can have damaging effects over time—but that’s not to say you can’t enjoy these. Protect your teeth by sipping water throughout the day, since plain water and saliva help balance any acids in your mouth.”

3. Certain Tooth Whitening Products

While professional tooth whitening systems aren’t permanently harmful to the enamel, tooth whitening can trigger temporary tooth sensitivity. “Whitening or bleaching the tooth causes the pores in your enamel to open up and temporarily expose the dentin,” Biga says. “When this happens, teeth can be very sensitive for a short time after the whitening process.”

Be careful with whitening toothpastes, too, which can be very abrasive and cause wear on the enamel. She recommends avoiding whitening products with hydrogen peroxide or bleaching agents. And if you experience sensitivity with the product you’re using, stop and check in with your dentist for better whitening options.

4. Brushing Too Hard or Too Often

According to Biga, going overboard on brushing can also lead to gum recession and enamel wear, which, over time, can expose the dentin. And in general, proper oral hygiene is a smart preventive measure against tooth sensitivity. What’s the Goldilocks rule for brushing time and techniques? Brush for two minutes, twice a day (use your phone to time it!)—be thorough, but gentle, careful not to aggravate the gums or teeth. “I also highly recommend using an electric toothbrush instead of a manual toothbrush, and encourage daily flossing as part of a good oral care routine,” Biga adds.

