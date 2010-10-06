The Best Toothpastes

By Sarah Smith
Updated June 06, 2018
Tom Schierlitz
Brush up on what you brush with: Of 44 tubes tested, these squeezed out the others.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Best Foam

Tom Schierlitz

Aquafresh Iso-Active Whitening Fresh Impact
This gel’s plentiful bubbles froth up when they hit your tongue and penetrate deep between teeth, leaving behind a well-scrubbed feel.

To buy: $6 at drugstores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Best Innovation

Tom Schierlitz

Arm & Hammer Whitening Booster Plus With Enamel Strengthening
If you already have a toothpaste that you love, top it with this liquid-calcium concentrate. It lightens stains and can help fill in tiny cracks.

To buy: $11 at drugstores.

3 of 8

Best Overall

Tom Schierlitz

Colgate Total Enamel Strength
The gel-paste hybrid keeps your mouth feeling clean and fights germs for 12 hours. Plus, it protects enamel from acids found in foods and drinks.

To buy: $3.50 at drugstores.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Pro’s Healing Pick

Tom Schierlitz

Tom’s of Maine Clean & Gentle Care
“It soothes bitten cheeks, sore gums, and even an achy throat with licorice root,” says New York City periodontist Greg Diamond.

To buy: $6, soap.com.

5 of 8

Best Botanical

Tom Schierlitz

Burt’s Bees Fluoride-Free Natural Whitening Toothpaste
This herbal wonder fights plaque with cranberry extract, polishes with silica, and it contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

To buy: $5, burtsbees.com.

6 of 8

Best Whitening

Tom Schierlitz

Luster White 7 Toothpaste
With—you guessed it—seven polishing agents, including bamboo, silica, and peroxide, this stain blaster can brighten teeth in one week. Testers loved its mild, sweet flavor, too.

To buy: $7, walgreens.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Best for Sensitive Teeth

Tom Schierlitz

Crest Pro-Health Sensitive Shield
It forms an imperceptible barrier around teeth to calm delicate nerves that are agitated by pain triggers, like hot and cold drinks.

To buy: $3.50 at drugstores.

8 of 8

Best On-the-Go

Tom Schierlitz

Supersmile Quikee
Squirt a dollop of this no-rinse paste onto your tongue, then run your tongue over your teeth to fade stains with calcium peroxide and freshen breath in an instant.

To buy: $18, drugstore.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith