The Best Toothpastes
Best Foam
Aquafresh Iso-Active Whitening Fresh Impact
This gel’s plentiful bubbles froth up when they hit your tongue and penetrate deep between teeth, leaving behind a well-scrubbed feel.
To buy: $6 at drugstores.
Best Innovation
Arm & Hammer Whitening Booster Plus With Enamel Strengthening
If you already have a toothpaste that you love, top it with this liquid-calcium concentrate. It lightens stains and can help fill in tiny cracks.
To buy: $11 at drugstores.
Best Overall
Colgate Total Enamel Strength
The gel-paste hybrid keeps your mouth feeling clean and fights germs for 12 hours. Plus, it protects enamel from acids found in foods and drinks.
To buy: $3.50 at drugstores.
Pro’s Healing Pick
Tom’s of Maine Clean & Gentle Care
“It soothes bitten cheeks, sore gums, and even an achy throat with licorice root,” says New York City periodontist Greg Diamond.
To buy: $6, soap.com.
Best Botanical
Burt’s Bees Fluoride-Free Natural Whitening Toothpaste
This herbal wonder fights plaque with cranberry extract, polishes with silica, and it contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.
To buy: $5, burtsbees.com.
Best Whitening
Luster White 7 Toothpaste
With—you guessed it—seven polishing agents, including bamboo, silica, and peroxide, this stain blaster can brighten teeth in one week. Testers loved its mild, sweet flavor, too.
To buy: $7, walgreens.com.
Best for Sensitive Teeth
Crest Pro-Health Sensitive Shield
It forms an imperceptible barrier around teeth to calm delicate nerves that are agitated by pain triggers, like hot and cold drinks.
To buy: $3.50 at drugstores.
Best On-the-Go
Supersmile Quikee
Squirt a dollop of this no-rinse paste onto your tongue, then run your tongue over your teeth to fade stains with calcium peroxide and freshen breath in an instant.
To buy: $18, drugstore.com.