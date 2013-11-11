The Best Mouthwash
Best Whitening
Rembrandt Deeply White
Tooth-brightening peroxide helps the liquid penetrate the enamel, so it tackles discoloration both on and beneath the surface. “After a week of use, my coffee stains faded,” said a tester. Leaves breath minty fresh, too.
To buy: $7, drugstore.com.
Featured November 2013
Longest-Lasting
Scope Outlast
Containing ingredients like cetylpyridinium chloride, an antiseptic that destroys bad-breath–causing bacteria, this formula leaves you with that tingly feeling up to five times longer than brushing alone does.
To buy: $5 at drugstores.
Most Refreshing
Listerine Ultraclean
Eucalyptol, methyl salicylate, and the antiseptic thymol kill plaque and gingivitis—two causes of bad breath—leaving a tingle that “makes you smack your lips and say, ‘Ahhh,’ ” according to one tester.
To buy: $4 at drugstores.
Best All-Around
Crest Pro-Health Multi-Protection
Covers all the bases: contains a powerful antiseptic, protects against plaque, fights germs, sweetens breath, and helps prevent gingivitis. Consider it a multivitamin for your mouth.
To buy: $6 at drugstores.
Best-Tasting
Marvis Mouthwash Concentrate Strong Mint
Prettily packaged but potent, this non–medicinal-tasting potion revitalizes with a blend of peppermint and aromatic herbs. The flavor intensifies the longer you gargle.
To buy: $22.50, bigelowchemists.com.
Best Natural
Jāsön Healthy Mouth Cinnamon Clove
A cooling mix of clove and cinnamon oils helps to halt halitosis. Grapefruit-seed extract aids in protecting gums and teeth from tartar buildup. Testers loved that it produced no “biting after-burn.”
To buy: $9.50, jason-personalcare.com.
