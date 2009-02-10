The Best Kids’ Toothpastes
Best Gel
Colgate Junior in Mild Mint Stars
The testers say: “Oooh, there are stars in it,” one five-year-old girl said about the sparkle-flecked gel. Other testers said the mint flavor seemed made for kids. “I like this better than my mom’s,” said one 10-year-old boy. “It’s not spicy; it feels tingly and clean. Like a mint candy.”
Keep in mind: This gel has fluoride, which prevents decay. Fluoride is added to the water in some cities, but from a dental standpoint, you need it with every brushing. Does a gel trump a paste? “Absolutely not,” says David Hale, D.D.S., a clinical director of pediatric dentistry at Baylor College of Dentistry, in Dallas. “It is a matter of preference.”
To buy: $3 at drugstores.
Best Bubble Gum
Crest Wild Expressions in Burstin’ Bubblegum
The testers say: Bubble gum is the most popular flavor among kids, and this orange-tinged formula had the biggest pop. “It is like a fruity gum,” said one seven-year-old girl. Added a five-year-old girl, “It smells pretty.” A 10-year-old boy said, “It tastes like the gum you get in the store, except it makes your teeth cleaner than that does. Can you ask my dad to buy this?”
Keep in mind: “No one flavor is better than another,” says Hale. “Just make sure that the paste, like this one, doesn’t contain sugar.”
To buy: $3 at drugstores.
Best Paste
Oral-B Stages in Rocket Berry
The testers say: They all liked the berry flavor, but the different cartoon characters on the tubes really did the trick (hey, whatever works). One four-year-old girl, after trying a Disney Princess paste, said, “It tastes like princesses and magic.” A five-year-old boy asked, “Does Winnie the Pooh really use it?“
Keep in mind: This brand, which offers different pastes for different ages, reinforces a mandate of dentists: Start early. “By age one, children should be seeing a dentist and getting dental hygiene supervision at home,” says Hale.
To buy: $3 at drugstores.
Best Natural
Tom’s of Maine With Fluoride in Silly Strawberry
The testers say: Kids of all ages (especially those five and under) went wild for this fruity flavor: “It tastes like it’s a candy and a fruit,” said one five-year-old boy. Another flavor, Outrageous Orange Mango, was equally popular. “It tastes like the sliced mango I get as a snack,” said a six-year-old girl.
Keep in mind: “If you want a natural paste for kids, this is the only one approved by the ADA [American Dental Association],” says Hale. “Many natural pastes don’t contain -fluoride.”
To buy: $4 at drugstores.
And the Best Mouthwash Is…
Listerine Smart Rinse in Berry Shield
Kids loved that after a swish and a spit, any lingering plaque came out in particles they could see―very science fiction. The flavor also got raves. “This tastes like a fruity Jell-O, before it gets wiggly,” said one nine-year-old. His seven-year-old sister liked it, too: “My brother’s breath smells better!” Still, “kids don’t really need mouthwash until they’re a little older [starting at age six is best, according to the ADA], unless they’re cavity-prone and have trouble with bad breath,” says Hale. “But remember: Never buy washes with alcohol.”
To buy: $4 at drugstores.