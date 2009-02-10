Tom’s of Maine With Fluoride in Silly Strawberry

The testers say: Kids of all ages (especially those five and under) went wild for this fruity flavor: “It tastes like it’s a candy and a fruit,” said one five-year-old boy. Another flavor, Outrageous Orange Mango, was equally popular. “It tastes like the sliced mango I get as a snack,” said a six-year-old girl.



Keep in mind: “If you want a natural paste for kids, this is the only one approved by the ADA [American Dental Association],” says Hale. “Many natural pastes don’t contain -fluoride.”



To buy: $4 at drugstores.

And the Best Mouthwash Is…

Listerine Smart Rinse in Berry Shield

Kids loved that after a swish and a spit, any lingering plaque came out in particles they could see―very science fiction. The flavor also got raves. “This tastes like a fruity Jell-O, before it gets wiggly,” said one nine-year-old. His seven-year-old sister liked it, too: “My brother’s breath smells better!” Still, “kids don’t really need mouthwash until they’re a little older [starting at age six is best, according to the ADA], unless they’re cavity-prone and have trouble with bad breath,” says Hale. “But remember: Never buy washes with alcohol.”



To buy: $4 at drugstores.