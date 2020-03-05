Daylight Saving Time Starts This Weekend—Here's What to Know and How to Recover From Losing an Hour of Sleep

This will be a tough one for late-night snackers, but try your hardest to eat at least three hours before going to sleep. Food and drink consumption can disrupt sleep, according to the Better Sleep Council.

"This refers to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks," Harris explains. "Liquid intake at night often leads to more bathroom trips and sleep disruption. Alcohol, in particular, can help some fall asleep faster, but the sleep quality ends up being much lighter and broken throughout the night."

If you're hungry before bed, Harris recommends satisfying your appetite with a snack with both protein and carbohydrates. Try a banana with a spoonful of peanut butter or whole wheat crackers with a bite of low-fat cheese.