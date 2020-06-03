Leaving the House? Here Are 6 Safe Practices to Follow When Returning Home During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Wipe down anything you take with you thoroughly, including your cellphone, keys, and water bottle, with disinfectant wipes or soap and water. “Good disinfectants should be at least 60 to 70 percent alcohol concentration or higher,” says Dr. Parikh. “If you do not have enough wipes on hand, a mix of detergent and water is also effective.” Don’t forget to wipe down your glasses too (if you wear them).

It’s also a good idea to invest in a UV light machine, which has been proven to kill the coronavirus. Phonesoap ($80; phonesoap.com) uses scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs to sanitize your entire phone. Coral UV 3-in-1 Sanitizer ($169; coraluv.com) is big enough to fit all your belongings and blast them together in one run. If you opt for this method, Purikh advises exposing your belongings to at least 30 minutes of UV light.