4 Healthy Reasons to Take a Cold Shower (Besides Cooling Off During a Heat Wave)

2 It Keeps Physical and Mental Stress at Bay

Imagine: You're about to go to sleep when a flood of worry splashes across your mind. Did you remember to pay your landlord? Will tomorrow's big work presentation go off without a hitch? What did you forget to cross off of your to-do list? If you're struggling with stressful thoughts like these, you might consider taking a cold shower.

"Anxiety and depression are common concerns of every person," says Amber O'Brien, M.D., a doctor at Mango Clinic. "Luckily, a cold shower has been used as a holistic approach to reducing anxiety and depression. Taking cold showers for five to 10 minutes [a few times] a week is considered beneficial for mental health."

Studies suggest that cold showers are proven to increase endorphins, your body's feel-good hormone, and decrease your level of cortisol, the stress-inducing hormone. As Dr. O'Brien says, "endorphins are released by cold showers, which then promotes feelings of happiness and positivity."

Speaking of stress, a cold shower can also help alleviate any muscle soreness you might be feeling after a grueling workout. That's exactly why so many athletes take ice baths for recovery.

