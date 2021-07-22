5 Easy Things You Can Do to Make Your Flu Shot Even More Effective

Kick Up Your Cardio (Regularly and Immediately Post Shot)

It's no secret that breaking a sweat is good for your health. Study after study proves that it beefs up your immune response, lessens your risk of illness and decreases inflammation. Not to mention, a review of data extending back to the 1980s suggests that in addition to increased antibodies, exercise may also cause them to be redistributed, moving to areas more likely to become infected (like your lungs).

"Exercise is a controlled form of stress that stimulates several responses in the body," Alex Rothstein, coordinator of the Exercise Science program at New York Institute of Technology explains. "One of these responses is the deployment of white blood cells and even more directly the deployment of these cells to working and/or inflamed tissue where they may be needed most."

Getting sweaty also revs up the circulatory system that "helps deliver proper nutrients to cells while cleaning up cellular waste, which leads to improved immune system functioning, '' adds Joe Holder, a Nike Master Trainer and a health and wellness consultant. He also notes that exercise has been linked to improved function of specific cells such as natural killer cells within the immune system itself.

Exercise can also help assist in making sure you have quality body composition, explains Holder. Why is this important: "Obesity causes our immune system to become overworked due to being in a state of low-grade inflammation," he explains. "This causes our immune system function to lag a bit so when a real infection is present our body it's slower to respond."

So how much heart-pumping cardio do you need? A full 90 minutes, and make sure it's post needle prick. According to Iowa State research, students who pedaled it out on a stationary bike for 90 minutes shortly after receiving their vaccine were rewarded with double the flu-fighting antibodies when compared with their non-biking counterparts. Also, adults over 60 who engaged in regular cardio not only experienced an uptick in the antibodies necessary to prevent infection, but it lasted throughout the entire flu season, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign research reveals.

Dr. Parikh does warn, though, that exercising post shot "may exacerbate or lower the threshold for an allergic reaction." So pay attention to your body and only do what feels right (and talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.)

