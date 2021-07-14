How to Tell the Difference Between COVID-19 and Flu Symptoms (Because They Can Look Very Similar)

The flu and COVID-19: What to know about testing and the spread of the viruses

All the similarities between flu and COVID-19 symptoms may leave you wondering why knowing which condition you have even matters. Although you should stay home from work or school, isolate as much as possible, and practice social distancing and mask-wearing if you experience any of the symptoms above (you really don't want to pass either COVID or flu to others), it's important to keep in mind that COVID is exceptionally transmissible, even more so than flu—and even when a person is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

"While the virus that causes COVID-19 and flu viruses are thought to spread in similar ways, the virus that causes COVID-19 is generally more contagious than flu viruses," says Jennifer Caudle, DO, a family medicine physician. "Also, COVID-19 has been observed to have more superspreading events than flu. This means the virus that causes COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continual spreading among people as time progresses."

And this is where COVID testing comes in. "Because some of the symptoms of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses are similar, the difference between them cannot be made based on symptoms alone, according to the CDC," Dr. Caudle explains. "Testing is needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm a diagnosis."

Not only that, but it's possible to be infected with both the flu and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time—which makes all the overlapping symptoms even more confusing. "For signs of flu-like symptoms, it is best to get tested for both the flu and COVID-19 to determine accordingly, and understand necessary next steps to best recover," Dr. Caudle says.

There are a number of factors that could impact the results of a flu or COVID-19 test—including the type of test and when in the course of the illness you take it—but getting tested and having some idea of the virus that's making you sick can help prevent you from spreading it to other people. As Dr. Cutler points out, rapid testing can be very helpful, but has limitations thanks to higher rates of false positive and false negative results. If possible, get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test, because it is more reliable and accurate, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and can detect the virus in your body within a longer time frame.

And in case you need another reason to get tested and do whatever you can to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, doing so can ultimately lead to fewer variants of the virus, like the Alpha, Beta, and Delta strains that have caused so much concern over the past several months.

"The replication of the COVID virus inside any infected person could give rise to such variants," Dr. Cutler explains. "This fact provides an additional imperative for every eligible person to be vaccinated against COVID. And while these new variants may differ somewhat in transmissibility and severity, distinguishing them from older variants can only be done by time-consuming, detailed genetic analysis."