Allergies Going Haywire? Here's How to Create an Allergy-Proof Bedroom

Your bedroom is supposed to be your sanctuary, a place where you can relax, unwind, and watch many hours of Netflix with no judgment. However, that's easier said than done for an allergy sufferer. How is one supposed to feel at peace when they're plagued with incessant sneezing and a ticklish nose?

If your allergies always act up at home, or you frequently wake up with nightmarish sinuses, your bedroom is probably to blame. It's chock-full of the most common indoor allergens, from mold and dander to the collection of dust mites rallying on your bedsheets. Since these dust mites (actually, their excrement) love beds that provide warmth, humidity, and food (i.e., our dead skin cells), our supposed sanctuary is also theirs.

If you're not sure what's causing your symptoms, you might want to start with an allergy test first. "When it comes to allergies, knowledge is power," says Jeffrey S. Dlott, MD, MS, senior medical director for Quest Diagnostics. "It's important to have a better understanding of any conditions you may have in order to improve behaviors for your health." These days, doing that is easier than ever with at-home kits that allow you to test yourself for indoor allergies right at home. Platforms like QuestDirect Indoor Respiratory Allergy Panel can provide results within three to five days and help identify specific triggers.

If your results come back positive for indoor allergens like dust mites, it's time to turn your attention to the bedroom. Properly preparing your bed can help alleviate those pesky sneezing bouts and allow for more restful, uninterrupted sleep during the hours you spend there. Keep reading for some simple steps you can take to make your bedroom a hypoallergenic haven.