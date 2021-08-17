Hydration Is Essential, but Can You Drink Too Much Water?

Is it possible to drink too much water?

In short, yes: There is such a thing as drinking too much water—but why is that bad? "Kidneys can excrete up to 28 liters of fluid in a day, but only one liter an hour," says Christina Lang, MD, internal medicine and pediatric physician at UCHealth in Fort Collins. "Drinking more than this can lead to water intoxication and electrolyte imbalances."

According to Natasha Trentacosta, MD, a sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, overhydration is often seen in athletes if they drink an excessive amount of water. Doing so can dilute the sodium in their bodies, resulting in a condition called hyponatremia.

Additionally, people with certain kidney diseases can become overhydrated without drinking large amounts of water, because they are unable to regulate the excretion of the water in their urine, Dr. Trentacosta explains. "Normally, drinking large amounts of water—even up to 6 gallons—can be managed by the natural ability of our bodies to regulate water excretion through the combined efforts of the pituitary gland, kidneys, liver, and heart," she says. "If any of these organs are dysfunctional, that upper limit can be lowered."

RELATED: Are There Any Real Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water? The Answer May Surprise You