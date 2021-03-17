Is It Bad to Wear a Sports Bra All Day, Every Day? We Asked Experts

There’s a reason why sports bras are the preferred undergarment for intense activities like running, cycling, or virtual aerobic classes. Available in three types of impact—low, medium, and high—sports bras are specifically designed to keep jiggling at bay. In fact, that packed-in feeling offers a lot more than comfort. You know how your boobs bounce up and down when you’re working out and not wearing a supportive sports bra? Research shows that all that movement can slowly but surely whittle away at your connective tissue, which ultimately makes up the shape of your breasts.

“Our breasts are made up of ligaments and tissue,” explains Jené Luciani Sena, bra expert and author of The Bra Book. “Over time, that movement of going up and down contributes to the stretching in that area. Most women don’t want to have saggy breasts; not only for aesthetic reasons, but a comfort reason. It can be painful!”

Of course, supporting your breast tissue is only one part of the equation. According to John Paul Tutela, MD, a board certified plastic surgeon, wearing a bra (sports or otherwise) can keep your skin from stretching.

