9 Pink Products Supporting Breast Cancer Charities
Tickled Pink Bundle
Complete with all the stationery staples (ruler, notebook, pens), this kit's neon pink hue adds a playful (and supportive) twist to standard work accessories. Poppin donates 10% of sales during October to the Young Survivors Coalition.
To buy: $50 for 10 items, poppin.com.
Featured October 2012
bff
Created by a survivor of lung cancer, each hand-blown and unique bff glassybaby candleholder racks up a 10% donation to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Generates a soothing atmosphere as the flame flickers behind opaque magenta glass.
To buy: $44, glassybaby.com.
Pink Rainshower Icon Hand Shower
A product of the HopeFlows initiative, this showerhead is sure to help wash away the day's tension, while the $10 per unit donation works towards GROHE's larger goal of contributing $250,000 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation this year.
To buy: $120, build.com.
Pink Hardshell Phone Case
Strong and sophisticated, this durable iPhone case features a graphic needle point inspired print in shades of pink and, during the month of October, boasts a 15% donation of the proceeds to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
To buy: $48, toryburch.com.
BreastCancer.org Pink Roses
Send these dozen dark pink blooms as a sign of your support or to a loved one on any occasion. For each bouquet, 5% of the retail price will be donated to BreastCancer.org.
To buy: $50, organicbouquet.com.
Breast Cancer Ear Buds
Small product, big generosity. These hot pink headphones are decked out with rhinestone accents and 100% of the net profits are donated to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.
To buy: $9, avon.com.
Pink Ribbon Shemergency Kit
Discreet and complete, this pink package contains 25 must-have items—mending kit, stain removers, deodorant towelettes, pain reliever, and much more—for the everyday emergency, while contributing 10% of the proceeds to cancer research.
To buy: $25, pinchprovisions.com.
Bougie De La Vie Tin
Donating 50% of all proceeds to the Breast Cancer Angels, this "candle of life," scented with jasmine, hydrangea, and fresh cut grass, is sure to inspire and relax just about anyone.
To buy: $15, archipelago-usa.com.
Pilot G2 Breast Cancer Awareness
Scribble your way to a "good job!" from the boss and good karma overall with a pink-inked Pilot G2 gel pen, which supports the National Breast Cancer Foundation with 10% of its gross proceeds from pink ribbon products through the end of 2013. For more info, visit www.nbcf.org.
To buy: $4.50, pilotpen.us.
