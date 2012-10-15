9 Pink Products Supporting Breast Cancer Charities

By Chelsea Renaud
Updated August 29, 2014
With Breast Cancer Awareness Month winding down, ramp up your support with these great grabs, all of which donate part of their proceeds to a specific charity.
Tickled Pink Bundle

Complete with all the stationery staples (ruler, notebook, pens), this kit's neon pink hue adds a playful (and supportive) twist to standard work accessories. Poppin donates 10% of sales during October to the Young Survivors Coalition.

To buy: $50 for 10 items, poppin.com.

Featured October 2012

bff

Created by a survivor of lung cancer, each hand-blown and unique bff glassybaby candleholder racks up a 10% donation to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Generates a soothing atmosphere as the flame flickers behind opaque magenta glass.

To buy: $44, glassybaby.com.

Pink Rainshower Icon Hand Shower

A product of the HopeFlows initiative, this showerhead is sure to help wash away the day's tension, while the $10 per unit donation works towards GROHE's larger goal of contributing $250,000 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation this year.

To buy: $120, build.com.

Pink Hardshell Phone Case

Strong and sophisticated, this durable iPhone case features a graphic needle point inspired print in shades of pink and, during the month of October, boasts a 15% donation of the proceeds to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To buy: $48, toryburch.com.

BreastCancer.org Pink Roses

Send these dozen dark pink blooms as a sign of your support or to a loved one on any occasion. For each bouquet, 5% of the retail price will be donated to BreastCancer.org.

To buy: $50, organicbouquet.com.

Breast Cancer Ear Buds

Small product, big generosity. These hot pink headphones are decked out with rhinestone accents and 100% of the net profits are donated to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

To buy: $9, avon.com.

Pink Ribbon Shemergency Kit

Discreet and complete, this pink package contains 25 must-have items—mending kit, stain removers, deodorant towelettes, pain reliever, and much more—for the everyday emergency, while contributing 10% of the proceeds to cancer research.

To buy: $25, pinchprovisions.com.

Bougie De La Vie Tin

Donating 50% of all proceeds to the Breast Cancer Angels, this "candle of life," scented with jasmine, hydrangea, and fresh cut grass, is sure to inspire and relax just about anyone.

To buy: $15, archipelago-usa.com.

Pilot G2 Breast Cancer Awareness

Scribble your way to a "good job!" from the boss and good karma overall with a pink-inked Pilot G2 gel pen, which supports the National Breast Cancer Foundation with 10% of its gross proceeds from pink ribbon products through the end of 2013. For more info, visit www.nbcf.org.

To buy: $4.50, pilotpen.us.

