8 Habits to Adopt Now for Optimal Breast Health, According to MDs

You’re more in control of your breast health than you think. Here’s how to keep them healthy.

Your breast health matters every day, and there's no better time to rethink your habits for optimal breast health than October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer ranks as the second leading killer of women, and it's the most common cancer in women, with one in eight women being diagnosed with it in her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Yet what you may not know is that you have more control over your breast cancer risk than you think, even if you have a family history of it. "Only 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers can be blamed on inherited gene mutations such as BRCA, and merely 13 percent of women with breast cancer have a first-degree relative with a history of the disease," says Kristi Funk, MD, breast cancer surgeon, medical director of the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., and author of BREASTS: The Owner's Manual. "While genetic predisposition is significant when present, it's empowering to realize that the majority of all breast cancer cases are under our control, in the choices we make every single day."

In fact, about 75 to 80 percent of what happens to your breasts is under your control, says Heather Richardson, MD, breast health specialist at the Bedford Breast Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Of course, that doesn't guarantee something won't happen. "Some women can do everything right and still get breast cancer, namely because everybody has a cancer cell somewhere and it may happen that your immune system's policing doesn't get it," she says. That said, prevention can go a long way.

Although the median age for a breast cancer diagnosis in the United is 62, you're never too young—or old—to embrace healthy breast habits. "The same habits that promote breast health are the ones that stave off all other major killers, including heart attacks, other cancers, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and obesity—and even disease states that don't necessarily kill but can make you miserable like autoimmune disorders, joint pain, and depression," Dr. Funk says.

So what habits should you adopt now for healthier breasts? Below are eight to keep in your toolbox.