The Standard Breast Cancer Screening Exams Every Woman Should Know About

1 Clinical Breast Exam

A clinical breast exam (CBE) is a physical exam to check for tissue abnormalities in the breast. A doctor, nurse practitioner, or other well-trained healthcare provider will manually feel the breasts and underarm areas for potential lumps, irregularities, or other notable changes.

What it can tell you: Whether a breast lump or thickening is present.

When to have it: Generally, your doctor should give you a manual breast exam starting in your early 20s. By the time you're 30, you should have a manual, clinical exam every year.

Recommendations for CBE vary slightly by health organization—here are a few to consider, in addition to consulting your doctor to determine when to start and how often to get a CBE.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has recommended starting CBE every one to three years starting at age 25, and increasing to yearly exams starting at age 40. Similarly, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center recommends an annual physical breast exam for all women between 25 and 40. (It also encourages all women to give themselves self breast checks once a month, starting at age 20, to "become familiar with their breasts so they are better able to notice changes.")

However, the American Cancer Society, does not necessarily recommend regular clinical breast exams as part of a cancer screening routine, since there is research that indicates CBE doesn't contribute much to early detection in instances when mammography screening is readily available.

That said, CBE remains a good way to keep tabs on your body, and women will often receive this check-up every time they visit the gynecologist, or at their annual trip to the doctor. Become familiar with the look and feel of your breasts so you and your doctor can recognize if something does change or appears unusual.

The Risks: Not all doctors are trained or skilled in this kind of examination. Lumps may be missed, or normal variations in breast tissue may be mistaken for tumors (false positives), leading to needless worry and expensive procedures.