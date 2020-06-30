7 At-Home Habits That Could Be Causing Your Back Pain

Why it’s a pain in your back: “Studies suggest that poor sleep quality is associated with acute low back pain,” Dr. Cole says. While nobody knows exactly what the connection between the two is, it’s a fact that daily activities can strain the body, and rest is an important component of soft tissue recovery. If you’re not sleeping well, you’re not giving your body the ability to recover.

The solution: If you’ve having trouble sleeping, talk with your primary care physician to rule out sleep disorders or other medical conditions like sleep apnea and GERD, Dr. Cole says. Otherwise, if you’re waking up with pain, two culprits might be your body position during sleep or your mattress. Sleeping face down can aggravate spine conditions like spinal stenosis, so if you have that, try to find a more comfortable position. And if you notice a depression or dip when you look at your mattress, it should be replaced or else your spine will follow suit. “The mattress should be firm enough to support your weight and at the same time, soft enough to accommodate the curves of your body,” Dr. Cole says.