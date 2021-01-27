You Can Buy At-Home, Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Tests—but How Reliable Are They?

How are all these options different—and how do they work?

Just like point-of-care diagnostic tests (ones administered at doctors offices, nursing home facilities, or other authorized testing sites), you’ll find that the range of available at-home tests vary slightly in a few ways, including how you collect a sample (e.g., saliva or nasal swab), virus detection method (molecular or antigen tests), and where the samples get tested (in a lab or right there in your home).

The method used to detect the presence of the virus: molecular vs. antigen testing

“Of the 39 FDA-authorized tests, there are 37 PCR (molecular) tests and two antigen tests,” Fehling says. As defined by the FDA, a molecular test detects the genetic material present in a virus particle, and most molecular tests are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Antigen tests, on the other hand, detect specific proteins from a virus particle.

What’s the difference—is one better than the other?

The timeline for results does differ between the two. PCR test results come back anywhere from several hours to several days, although some point-of-care results can be less than an hour. Antigen tests are typically much more rapid, taking less than an hour to receive results.

Fehling explains the main difference between antigen and PCR tests is the amount of viral load they require to detect the presence of COVID-19 reliably. PCR tests can detect COVID-19 in lower viral amounts using an amplification technique, and can identify the presence of the virus earlier in the course of infection than an antigen test can. “For example, consumers can use PCR/molecular tests throughout an infection period, while antigen-based tests have a finite window of detection and are typically the most accurate five to seven days from symptom onset,” she says.

Additionally, “antigen tests need higher amounts of the virus to be present in an individual’s system for the best chance of detection,” Fehling says. She adds that while antigen tests tend to be best for individuals showing symptoms—especially when they need results ASAP—recent “research has found that the accuracy of antigen tests dropped to 41.2 percent when used for individuals not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.” On the whole, molecular tests are less likely to give you a false positive or false negative when compared to antigen tests.

“The FDA and CDC still consider PCR tests as the ‘gold standard’ in COVID-19 testing since they have much lower rates of false positives and negatives; both organizations find PCR tests are highly accurate and individuals typically do not require additional confirmation or testing if their results come back positive,” Fehling says. “While an antigen test can enable rapid at-home testing, individuals may actually end up spending more time and money on additional testing (usually PCR) to confirm their results.”

For example, the at-home antigen test from Ellume—the first fully at-home test kit confirmed for EUA by the FDA on December 15, 2020—provides super-fast results without requiring a prescription or shipping the nasal swab sample for lab work. However, the FDA does “recommend that any asymptomatic individuals who receive a positive result should be treated as ‘presumptively positive until confirmed by another test as soon as possible,’” Fehling notes, and adds, “likewise, symptomatic individuals who receive a negative result from an antigen test should also confirm their results with additional testing.”

The type of sample required: saliva vs. nasal swab

“A total of eight tests feature saliva as a sample type while the rest use nasal swabs,” Fehling says. For a saliva sample, users will spit into a test vial; for a nasal sample, users must insert a nasal swab into the nostril and swirl, then seal the swab into a collection tube.

Is one better than the other?

“Nasal swabs are challenging to self-administer, [and can lead] to improper sample collection that adversely affects test accuracy. Studies have shown nasal swabs have up to a 30 to 40 percent false negative rate.” Fehling says. “By comparison, saliva-based tests are more consumer-friendly and less prone to user error because they have an easier, more comfortable collection process that produces a consistent sample every time. All you have to do is provide a small saliva sample in a tube.”

Studies have found both saliva and nasal swab samples to have very comparable efficacy rates for detecting the virus.

Where and how the collected samples get tested: at-home vs. in a lab

“Thirty-six tests require self-collected samples to be sent into a laboratory for testing, and three tests can be processed at home,” Fehling says.