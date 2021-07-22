5 Things Not to Do at Home When There's an Air Quality Alert in Your Area

1 Don't Build a Fire (and Unplug That Space Heater Too)

Feeling chilly? Throw on a sweatshirt, put on your slippers, and wrap yourself in a blanket, because now is not the time to light a fire in your fireplace. "Emissions from wood smoke...can cause coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks, heart attacks, lung cancer, and premature death, among other health effects," the American Lung Association shares on its website in its most blunt of terms. "Many of these pollutants can worsen air quality indoors and outdoors." According to the association, burning wood can spread both particle pollution. "These gases include harmful pollutants and contribute to creating ozone pollution. Some of these gases are carcinogens, including benzene and formaldehyde."

The same goes for space heaters. William J. Calhoun, MD, professor of medicine and vice-chair of the department of medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, shared on WebMd that those tiny heaters can "release gases and particulates into the air."

