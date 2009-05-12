Feet Killing You? These Common Causes of Foot Pain Could Be to Blame

Pain in the Ball of Your Foot

Also known as metatarsalgia, this kind of foot pain has a variety of causes. "Skin concerns like warts and calluses can create superficial irritation and pain, especially since you're consistently putting weight and pressure on that part of your foot," Dr. Andersen explains. "Pain in the tissues themselves can be treated with shoes that have both extra support and cushioning, orthotics, as well as simple calf stretches."

If you're a dancer, you may be suffering from sesamoiditis, an inflammation in the two bean-shaped bones under the big toe joint. "A simple 'dancer's pad' can help reduce the weight-bearing pressure on the area," says Dr. Nejat. He also points out that pain in the ball of the foot may be an indicator of rheumatoid arthritis, which often affects the joint at the base of the toes.

Other possible causes of ball-of-the-foot pain, all of which should be seen to by a doctor:

Neuromas: a benign growth of nerve tissues that can become painfully inflamed from pressure on the nerve bundle in the underside of the foot, usually between two adjacent metatarsal bones. It can feel like a shooting pain in the ball of the foot, often between the third, fourth, and pinky toes. (Wearing narrow shoes or shoes with high heels typically exacerbates it.)

Bursitis: an irritation in the bursa sac—a fluid-filled, cushion-like barrier between tissues and bone. "It can occur when you have a genetically enlarged heel bone," says Marlene Reid, a podiatric surgeon in Naperville, Ill. "It's often called 'pump bump' because the bone can become irritated from wearing a shoe like a pump with a stiff back." When the unforgiving shoe rubs against the bone, you can inflame the bursa, the protective sac of fluid in the tissue.

Plantar plate tears: a tear in the thick, protective ligament that runs along the ball of the foot, connecting to the joints.

RELATED: These Are the Most Comfortable Slip-on Shoes for Everyday Errands