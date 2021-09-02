Sore Muscles? Here Are 6 Recovery Methods to Get Relief

1 Active recovery

Soreness can last 24 hours or it can be a few days before you feel back to yourself. While you're recovering it doesn't necessarily mean you can't keep working out, but you might want to take it easier, think: doing an active recovery with lower-intensity exercise like a good walk versus a difficult HIIT class.

"Active recovery or light activity can reduce soreness, increase blood flow, remove chemical waste from your body, and help you adapt to training," Gonzalez says. "It's one of the best methods for relieving sore muscles naturally because it's easy and convenient—just get up and move throughout the day. I like to use lower-impact activities like light cardio (swimming, walking, biking), stretching, and yoga." Although stretching is one of the most prescribed methods for relieving muscle soreness, Gonzalez notes that static stretching does very little to relieve soreness directly. "Often it offers more of a placebo effect and more focus should be placed on doing a proper dynamic warm-up and cool-down."

