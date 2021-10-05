3 Powerful Reflexology Points for Common Aches and Pains

Reflexology has many benefits, both physical and mental. It can contribute to better overall health in myriad ways, from easing anxiety to increasing circulation. The practice, while based on the same Chinese Medicine principles as acupressure and acupuncture, features a different approach.

"Instead of needles to stimulate meridian points, the thumbs, knuckles, or specialized wooden tools are used in reflexology to apply force to the pressure points," explains Cherry Angelica Alfiler, an expert reflexologist and teacher at Enhance Arts Aesthetics & Spa. The result, though, is the same: relief.

One major way it offers reprieve: pain management, both acute and chronic. Seriously, there are studies that show it can help with post-operative pain in breast cancer patients. Like anything, though, "you have to get on top of it before anything else can take place," explains Evie Fleming, LPN, Owner-Tree Evolution LLC, because "the body is using all of its reserves toward that" issue.

How does reflexology work?

Reflexology is a science that maps out and creates a reflection of the entire body on the feet, hands, and outer ears. By manipulating pressure on a specific area on your hand, foot, or ears, you can help bring balance to and alleviate issues in the corresponding body part, "promoting health and activating the healing potential of the body through relaxation," says Tish Gilmore, a reflexologist and president of the American Reflexology Certification Board.

"Human bodies are immensely intelligent, but can be overburdened with stress and trauma, causing internal overload," Gilmore says. "The practice allows the body to realign itself and find vitality in a natural, supportive way."

In more scientific terms: "The nervous system of the body moves from a sympathetic (fight or flight) to a parasympathetic (rest and digest) state, enabling it to work toward homeostasis and internal healing," says Gilmore. She notes that for acute or transient problems, reflexology can provide relief in a single session, but chronic issues may take more time.

3 Soothing Ways to Try Reflexology