Why You Get Pins and Needles in Your Hands and Feet—and How to Get Rid of It

What Does Pins and Needles Feel Like?

If you're experiencing pins and needles, you may feel one of your body parts start to tingle, itch, or even go numb. "When you're just sitting there, your nerves are not completely quiet. They send off signals to the brain letting it know that everything is going on as usual," explains Loren Fishman, MD, the medical director of Manhattan Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. But when a nerve is pinched, it stops sending these signals. "The brain does something very [much] like hallucinating," she says. "It registers, inaccurately, that there is something going on, [which feels like] pins and needles, tightness, or sometimes a feeling of crawling."

Most of the time, you'll feel pins and needles in your hands, arms, feet, or legs. But technically, you can feel them anywhere. "We feel paraesthesias in the hands and feet because they're further from the spine than anywhere else, and therefore there's a greater length of nerve that can get pinched," Dr. Fishman says. "[But] yes, you can feel them anywhere."

