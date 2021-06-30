Is It a Migraine or Just a Headache? Here's How to Read the Signs and Tell the Difference

Migraine vs. Headache: The Symptoms

If you suspect your headaches (or at least some of them) are venturing into migraine territory, it's important to pay attention to the specific symptoms you're experiencing.

Let's start with headaches—an unfortunately common ailment. Simply put, a headache is an "unpleasant sensation" in any part of the head or upper neck, according to Vernon Williams, MD, a board-certified neurologist and director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. There are many different types of headaches, including those caused by tension, a sinus infection, and other illnesses.

"It may appear as a dull ache, a throbbing feeling, or a sharp pain, and intensities of the pain vary with whatever is causing it," Dr. Williams says. "Though most people associate a headache with pain in the brain, the actual pain felt is stemming from the tissues that surround the brain. A headache can be brief, lasting less than an hour, or it can linger for several days."

"Migraine" is another kind of headache—or really, a complex condition where painful headaches are just one of the many possible symptoms. "Migraines are a common disabling primary headache disorder that is present in up to 12 percent of the general population: 17 percent of all women and 6 percent of all men," says Andrea Manhart, DO, a neurologist at UCHealth.

Another factor to help determine if something is a migraine vs. headache, is whether there are other symptoms beyond what you'd normally associate with a "regular" headache. According to Dr. Williams, it's typical for a combination of the following symptoms to present if what you're experiencing is actually a migraine:

Pounding or throbbing pain that is moderate-to-severe and feels as if it is engulfing the entire head or shifting from one side of the head to the other.

Heightened sensitivity to sounds, odors, and/or light.

Vision troubles, including blurriness, bright or flashing dots, wavy or jagged lines.

Abdominal problems, including loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and/or an unsettled stomach.

Both Dr. Williams and Manhart stress that migraines can be extremely disruptive to your typical everyday activities, and seriously impact your quality of life.